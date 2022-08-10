WOW! As RRR completes one year of its release, here’s a look at all the ‘firsts’ that the SS Rajamouli’s directorial achieved

MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the best films we have seen in the last couple of years. The movie has left a strong mark at the box office with the worldwide gross collection of Rs. 1,200 crore plus. After making a mark at the box office, when the movie premiered on OTT, it started getting a great response internationally, and many international filmmakers tweeted and praised the movie.

Well, recently RRR completed one year of its release today, and while the movie has won many awards internationally, today let’s look at all the firsts that the SS Rajamouli’s directorial achieved.

First Indian film to win Golden Globe

Yes, RRR is the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. It was also the first Indian film to get two nominations at the awards. RRR won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu.



First Indian movie to win Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Not one or two, but RRR received seven nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. From seven nominations, RRR won five awards, Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Stunts, and Spotlight Award.

First Indian film to win Best Original Song award at the Oscars

It was a big day for India when RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023. The song was even performed at the award function. It is the first Indian movie to win Best Original Song award at The Academy.

Well, these are just a few achievements that the movie has got till now. We can expect it to get more awards soon.

