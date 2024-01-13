Wow! Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur is spotted twinning in blue at a party, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Orry also spotted

Bollywood celebrities are always juggling busy schedules and whenever they get some free time, they enjoy themselves at parties with their fellows. In the recent pictures surfaced online, Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others were seen having a great time partying together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 00:04
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are always juggling busy schedules and whenever they get some free time, they enjoy themselves at parties with their fellows. In the recent pictures surfaced online, Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others were seen having a great time partying together.

Also read -Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'

 

Pictures shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories show Ananya Panday, her rumored boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others partying together. 

For the party, the rumored lovebirds twinned in blue as Ananya opted for a chic blue dress and wore a matching hairband while Aditya wore a shirt featuring different shades of blue and white pants. On the other hand, Suhana stunned in a white floral dress while Shanaya wore a chocolate short dress. Siddhant Chaturvedi donned a black outfit. Have a look:

Ananya Panday was recently seen in the Netflix movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The story of the movie is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai. This coming-of-age tale is skillfully brought to life by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. It delves into the relatable journey of best friends navigating the intricacies of aspirations, relationships, and emotions in a world heavily dependent on social media validation.

The actress has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and will also make her debut in the web series realm with Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the thriller film Gumraah as well as the web series The Night Manager. He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi etc.

Also read -Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie was released on Netflix last year. It also features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Suhana Khan Ananya Panday Orhan Awartramani ORRY Aditya Roy Kapur Shanaya Kapoor Siddhant Chaturvedi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 00:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception
MUMBAI: The Udaipur wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ended two days back. Fans loved how relaxed yet dreamy the...
What! Taylor Swift to get engaged to Travis Kelce? Read to know more
MUMBAI: Pop singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce might be planning to take their relationship to the next...
Must read! Raveena Tandon expresses her views on the debate between OTT and theatre, read to know
MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon feels that there are no dividing lines between theatres and OTT spaces currently and said...
Wow! On veteran actor Amrish Puri's 19th death anniversary, let us remember some of his most iconic contributions to Indian cinema
MUMBAI: Most of his Bollywood career comprises a set repertoire - the bald, unconscionable don, the brutal policeman,...
Wow! Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur is spotted twinning in blue at a party, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Orry also spotted
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are always juggling busy schedules and whenever they get some free time, they enjoy...
Wow! Kiran Rao marks her debut on Instagram, actress Zayn Marie Khan welcomes her
MUMBAI: The wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur may have concluded, but the enchanting...
Recent Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception
Amrish
Wow! On veteran actor Amrish Puri's 19th death anniversary, let us remember some of his most iconic contributions to Indian cinema
Kiran
Wow! Kiran Rao marks her debut on Instagram, actress Zayn Marie Khan welcomes her
Ranbir
Wow! Ramayan Epic Unfolds: Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Cinematic Odyssey
Rakul
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh Addresses Relationship Rumors and Privacy Concerns Amid Wedding Speculations
Leesha
Exclusive! "Initially, I was not getting roles in movies because I was a television actress" - Leesha Eclairs