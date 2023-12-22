Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?

MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film industry's powerful duo, have consistently given audiences excellent films. The producer and the superstar pair are one of the most anticipated teams that the public excitedly awaits, having a bank of about five films together. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were recently sighted together, leading speculate a question if whether there is a developing relationship between them.

(Also read: Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were seen yesterday at producer Anand Pandit's birthday party. The excitement to watch the superstar pair and the producer together increased when they were spotted savoring the moment as they were photographed by the press. The question of whether they are working on another project together has been raised.

Salman Khan has collaborated with National Award-winning producer Sajid Nadiadwala on movies including Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kick. Additionally, the producer is working on another amazing project, Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion,' directed by Kabir Khan.

Fans are left to remember about the memorable moments from their past partnerships while the industry is filled with anticipation. Will Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala work their magic again, or is this just a friendly get-together between two veterans of the Indian film industry? Fans can only hope for another hit movie from this potent combination while they wait to find out.

(Also read:Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat