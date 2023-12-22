Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?

The producer and the superstar pair are one of the most anticipated teams that the public excitedly awaits, having a bank of about five films together. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were recently sighted together, leading speculate a question if whether there is a developing relationship between them.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 18:29
movie_image: 
Sajid Nadiadwala

MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film industry's powerful duo, have consistently given audiences excellent films. The producer and the superstar pair are one of the most anticipated teams that the public excitedly awaits, having a bank of about five films together. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were recently sighted together, leading speculate a  question if whether there is a developing relationship between them.

(Also read: Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were seen yesterday at producer Anand Pandit's birthday party. The excitement to watch the superstar pair and the producer together increased when they were spotted savoring the moment as they were photographed by the press. The question of whether they are working on another project together has been raised.

Salman Khan has collaborated with National Award-winning producer Sajid Nadiadwala on movies including Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kick. Additionally, the producer is working on another amazing project, Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion,' directed by Kabir Khan.

Fans are left to remember about the memorable moments from their past partnerships while the industry is filled with anticipation. Will Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala work their magic again, or is this just a friendly get-together between two veterans of the Indian film industry? Fans can only hope for another hit movie from this potent combination while they wait to find out.

(Also read:Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Shera bodyguard Tiger 3 Salman Khan Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Sonu Nigam Jackie Shroff Hrithik Roshan Emraan Hashmi Katrina Kaif YRF Tiger Zinda Hai Ek Tha Tiger Pathaan war Leke Prabhu Ka Naam tiger songs Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 18:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
MUMBAI : Among the most influential directors in Hindi film history is without a doubt Rajkumar Hirani. We use the word...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mnaisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss
MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week
Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.MUMBAI: We did see how in the initial...
Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas
MUMBAI: Rachi Sharma, who essays the role of Poorvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Kisan Diwas is celebrated to...
Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film industry's powerful duo, have consistently given audiences...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life dedicates her performance to him
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
aqueline Fernandes
OMG! Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez, “I will go all out to expose”
Salaar
Fascinating! Prabhas starrer film Salaar’s sequel name unveiled; called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam
Jia Sheth
Exclusive: Jia Sheth bags two Bollywood films titled Rumi Ki Sharafat and Baa!
Shaan
Dunki: Really! Shaan’s song from the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film was taken out, the singer gives the reason, “on the edit table…”
Bipasha Basu
Aww! Bipasha Basu gives a glimpse of daughter Devi attending her ‘first birthday party’, check out the sweet glimpses