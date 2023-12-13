Wow! Salaar post credit scene added; can we expect a KGF connection now?

The duration of the movie Salaar has been increased and now the fans are saying can they expect the KGF connection and Rocking Star Yash in the movie?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 11:49
movie_image: 
Salaar

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Salaar that has a superstar Prabhas in the leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie which is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is indeed one of the biggest releases of the Year.

Since the movie was in the making there were many posts which were dropped by the fans as they were expressing their excitement with regards to the movie as the director has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with the KGF series.

The trailer of the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and now there are many reports that were floating and saying that Salaar has the KGF connect and Salaar is the part of the KGF universe, after that we have seen director Prashanth Neel stating that KGF is a completely different movie and Salaar is not the part of the KGF world.

Well this news as brought a wave of sadness among the fans as their expecting the connect and the universe, but right now there are many reports which are saying that the post credit scene in the movie Salaar has been added, now the fans are expecting that the movie can have the KGF connect and the cameo of rocking star Yash in the movie Salaar at the post credit scene.

Earlier we have seen many filmmakers stating few things but something else comes out in the movie, if we follow this pattern may be director Prashanth Neel does not want to give away many things in the media right now and he wants to keep many things as the spoiler and the suspense for the movie.

Also read Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie

Well there is nothing confirmed or official about this news but if this news of Salaar being the part of KGF world and having the KGF connect is true definitely the movie will do wonders at the box office and we can imagine the box office numbers.

What are your views on this report and how excited are you for the movie Salaar, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Salaar is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd December.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! Trailer of Salaar to drop on this date, Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur to have a dance number in the film

Salaar KGF Prashant Neel Prabhas ROCKING STAR YASH South Director South movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 11:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teaser Out! Check out the this steaming hot teaser of Fuh Se Fantasy season 3, deets inside
MUMBAI: Fuh Se Fantasy is a series that unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Kunal has a plan behind marrying Vandana and it is not Tara
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romantic! Armaan assures Abhira to always be there for her
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan
MUMBAI: The popular Tamil actress Nayanthara also referred to as "Lady Superstar," has been named by a popular magazine...
RIP! Singham actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78
MUMBAI: Recently we heard the devastating news of Junior Mehmood passing away from Stomach cancer. And now another...
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from Chamak season 2
MUMBAI:The recently released series titled Chamak which is streaming on platform Sony LIV is getting some amazing...
Recent Stories
Nayanthara
Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nayanthara
Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan
Ravindra Berde
RIP! Singham actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78
Rohit Bal
Heartfelt! Designer Rohit Bal grateful for the support and well wishes, Shares health updates post being on a ventilator; Says ‘I assure you, the show must go on…’
Anisha Victor
Hawwt! Actress Anisha Victor is making our jaws drop with these hot pictures
Ranbir Kapoor
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor to commence shoot for highly anticipated film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in summer 2024? Here’s details!
Bobby
Did You Know! Bobby Deol Draws Personal Emotions to Ace Emotional Scene in Animal; Imagines Losing Brother Sunny Deol