Wow! Salaar post credit scene added; can we expect a KGF connection now?

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Salaar that has a superstar Prabhas in the leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie which is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is indeed one of the biggest releases of the Year.

Since the movie was in the making there were many posts which were dropped by the fans as they were expressing their excitement with regards to the movie as the director has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with the KGF series.

The trailer of the movie is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and now there are many reports that were floating and saying that Salaar has the KGF connect and Salaar is the part of the KGF universe, after that we have seen director Prashanth Neel stating that KGF is a completely different movie and Salaar is not the part of the KGF world.

Well this news as brought a wave of sadness among the fans as their expecting the connect and the universe, but right now there are many reports which are saying that the post credit scene in the movie Salaar has been added, now the fans are expecting that the movie can have the KGF connect and the cameo of rocking star Yash in the movie Salaar at the post credit scene.

Earlier we have seen many filmmakers stating few things but something else comes out in the movie, if we follow this pattern may be director Prashanth Neel does not want to give away many things in the media right now and he wants to keep many things as the spoiler and the suspense for the movie.

Well there is nothing confirmed or official about this news but if this news of Salaar being the part of KGF world and having the KGF connect is true definitely the movie will do wonders at the box office and we can imagine the box office numbers.

Movie Salaar is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd December.

