Wow! Salman Khan all set to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; Will commence shoot in January!

MUMBAI : Sunny Deol brought the largest blockbuster of the Hindi film industry in August 2023 with Gadar 2, which became the highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office. When the majority of the industry chose to remain silent regarding the success of this action-packed blockbuster, Salman Khan was one of the first to back the movie and even announced its first day's revenue. Salman has always been the greatest fan of Dharmendra and has a close relationship with the Deol family, for those who are unaware.

Furthering his equation, Salman Khan will soon appear in Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Safar. “Safar is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” revealed by a close source to the development.

The insider went on to say that Salman will begin filming his cameo in January. The source added, “It’s a one-day shoot for Salman and he will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan. His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol.”

Under his production company Enchelon Productions, Vishal Rana is producing Safar, which will be released in theaters in 2024. After declaring Safar wrap-up, Sunny Deol is anticipated to begin filming Lahore: 1947 and an untitled Mythri movie. By the end of 2024, the actor hopes to begin work on his ambitious sequel to Border.

Credit- Pinkvilla

