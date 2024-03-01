Wow! Salman Khan and Kabir Khan Set to Reunite for 'Babbar Sher': Fans Ecstatic Over the Potential Fourth Collaboration

MUMBAI : The successful partnership that brought hits like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger' is poised for another remarkable venture, leaving fans hailing them as the 'Greatest of All Time (GOAT) combo.'

The year 2023 has witnessed the triumph of well-crafted films that adeptly showcase the stardom of superstars, with notable releases like 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' 'Gadar 2,' 'Animal,' and 'Jailer.' Adding to this lineup is Kabir Khan's upcoming project, 'Babbar Sher,' which, as per reports, is in the final stages of discussion with Salman Khan. The potential collaboration follows their successful ventures in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) and 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), earning them praise as one of the best actor-director combinations in Bollywood.

According to sources cited in Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan believes that Salman Khan is the ideal fit for the role in 'Babbar Sher.' Despite suggestions of other names from those close to the filmmaker, Kabir Khan remains steadfast in his decision to work exclusively with Salman Khan on this project. The script discussions have progressed, with a meeting between the duo in November and December to outline the basic plot. Kabir Khan aims to complete the entire script by the end of January, and the final decision on Salman Khan's participation is anticipated within the next 45 days.

If Salman Khan agrees to take on the role, 'Babbar Sher' will mark their fourth collaboration, following the success of 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' and 'Tubelight.' Fans are celebrating the news on social media, expressing their joy over the potential reunion of this prolific actor-director duo.

In addition to 'Babbar Sher,' Salman Khan is also involved in 'The Bull' directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar. The actor's busy schedule indicates a promising lineup of projects, including a potential collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya in 2024.

