Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here's the tentative title

For all the fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, here's a good news. If reports are to be believed, the superstar will be collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Check out the details.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 20:01
movie_image: 
Shahrukh

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after making a solid come back with the movie Pathaan, which has broken all the box office records. The actor has delivered another all time blockbuster Jawan and has closed the year with Dunki, which was a decent hit and immensely loved by the fans and audience. Well, for all the fans of the actor, there is another good news that he will be collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagraj.

Lokesh Kanagraj is one of the finest minds coming from the South industry. The director has created movies like Kaithi, Vikram and recently, we have seen his magic with the movie Leo, that had Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role. Lokesh Kanagraj is one finest filmmaker coming from south industry who is known for a solid execution and some great thrillers. How can we forget his Lokesh Kanagraj cinematic universe (LKCU). Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating with the star director. 

Well, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans audience. Also, there is nothing official about the same. But if this news is true, it will be a treat to watch this dream collaboration of the star director with the superstar actor.

It also raises the excitement whether this upcoming movie will be the part of the Lokesh Kanagraj cinematic Universe after movie Leo. Well, we wait for the official announcement for the same. What are your views on this news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 20:01

