Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have teamed up for a movie which will be co-produced by SRK and Siddharth Anand.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 17:09
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan currently has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and the latter will release on Christmas this year. The superstar’s fans have been waiting to know which will be his next film after Dunki, and here’s a report that will make SRK’s fans very happy.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have teamed up for a movie which will be co-produced by SRK and Siddharth Anand. While the details about the film are not yet out, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan will be having an extended cameo in the film like he had in Dear Zindagi.

Also Read- Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details

The film, as per reports, will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The latter is best known for his films like Jhankar Beats and Kahaani. The film will be Suhana’s first theatrical release. According to a source, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet another film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.”

Sujoy has previously collaborated with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment in the film Badla starring Big B and Taapsee Pannu. The two again collaborated in Bob Biswas. 

Also Read-WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”

Sujoy’s upcoming projects include a segment in the Netflix India anthology Lust Stories 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and also the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma with Jaideep Ahlawat.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- HindustanTimes

Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan The Archies Khushi Kapoor Sujoy Ghosh Pathaan JAWAN Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
MUMBAI:Actress Urvashi Rautela is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the...
Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
MUMBAI :The audience's favorite show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai that airs on Star Bharat has kept the viewers hooked to the...
Tere Meri Doriyaann: What! Seerat falls in dilemma, Sahiba and Angad shocked
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Mid–week eviction to take place for the first time this season; Jiya Shankar or Aaliya Siddiqui to bid goodbye to the show
MUMBAI :The first week of Bigg Boss witnessed many ups and downs. Palak Purswani was the first one to get eliminated...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan gets eliminated from the show; meet the top eight contestants of the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Katha Ankahee: Oops! Viaan and Katha's awkward moment of hug, Katha starts to miss Viaan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
Must Read! Urvashi Rautela rubbishes rumors of buying bungalow of 190 crores says ‘media is crazy’
‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Aww! Karan Deol proposes to wife Drisha Acharya in an unseen video, asks ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?”
Nora Fatehi for her video
Must Read! “Not expected this from you Nora, this is vulgarity” netizens trolls Nora Fatehi for her video
Ashesh Sajnani
Wow! Have a look at the exotic honeymoon pictures of Sonnalli Seygall with husband Ashesh Sajnani
hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge
OMG! Salman Khan gets a fresh death threat from gangster Goldy Brar, “hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge.”
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke maintain well
Must Read! Box office update: Adipurush crashes on its second Monday; 1920 Horrors of Heart and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke maintain well