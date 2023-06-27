Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s film to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan currently has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and the latter will release on Christmas this year. The superstar’s fans have been waiting to know which will be his next film after Dunki, and here’s a report that will make SRK’s fans very happy.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have teamed up for a movie which will be co-produced by SRK and Siddharth Anand. While the details about the film are not yet out, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan will be having an extended cameo in the film like he had in Dear Zindagi.

The film, as per reports, will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The latter is best known for his films like Jhankar Beats and Kahaani. The film will be Suhana’s first theatrical release. According to a source, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet another film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.”

Sujoy has previously collaborated with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment in the film Badla starring Big B and Taapsee Pannu. The two again collaborated in Bob Biswas.

Sujoy’s upcoming projects include a segment in the Netflix India anthology Lust Stories 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and also the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma with Jaideep Ahlawat.

