Wow! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, actors who played robots on screen

MUMBAI: Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to release soon. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon where the latter plays the role of a robot named Sifra and Shahid’s character falls in love with her. However, Kriti isn’t the first actor to portray the role of a robot on-screen. Here are the others.

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth played the role of a robot named Chitti in the film Enthiran. His character falls for Aishwarya Rai’s character.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK played the much loved role of G.One in the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ra. One. The film however failed to impress the audience.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun played the nasty villain Ra. One in the namesake film.

Amy Jackson

Amy played the hot and stunning robot Nila in 2.0

Jhanak Shukla

Jhanak played the role of a little robot named Karishma in the TV show Karishma Ka Karishma.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima played a robot in the TV show Bahu Humari Rajnikant.

Which one was your favorite out of the above? Tell us in the comments below.

