Wow! Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram to announce the release of Dunki Drop Three from his much anticipated movie Dunki

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan had long been ruling the world of Indian Cinema. Bollywood seemed dull in his absence in the last few years however the Badshah has made a remarkable comeback with Pathaan and Jawan after a hiatus.

The series of Dunki Drops has already sent waves across the audience's heart. The netizens were literally going lutt putt over the last Dunki Drop 2: ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ music video.



As we inch closer to the release of this movie, SRK penned a heartwarming note on Instagram to announce the release of Dunki Drop 3: ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ second music video from the movie.

Veterans of Bollywood SRK and Rajkumar Hirani have coalesced to bring something fresh and new to bollywood. The movie features casts of excellent performers like Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The movie is set to release on December 21, 2023 a day before Salaar, starring Prabhas.

While the netizens eagerly await the release, SRK has now provided an alternative to keep them patient. Listen to ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ and let us know in the comments if you like it.

