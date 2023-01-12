Wow! Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartwarming note on Instagram to announce the release of Dunki Drop Three from his much anticipated movie Dunki

With record breaking success of Pathaan and Jawan the King of Bollywood is eyeing for a third blockbuster in the year with Dunki about to hit the screens in December 2023
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan had long been ruling the world of Indian Cinema. Bollywood seemed dull in his absence in the last few years however the Badshah has made a remarkable comeback with Pathaan and Jawan after a hiatus. 

The series of Dunki Drops has already sent waves across the audience's heart. The netizens were literally going lutt putt over the last Dunki Drop 2: ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ music video. 

 
As we inch closer to the release of this movie, SRK penned a heartwarming note on Instagram to announce the release of Dunki Drop 3: ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ second music video from the movie.

Also read- Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat

Veterans of Bollywood SRK and Rajkumar Hirani have coalesced to bring something fresh and new to bollywood. The movie features casts of excellent performers like Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The movie is set to release on December 21, 2023 a day before Salaar, starring Prabhas. 

While the netizens eagerly await the release, SRK has now provided an alternative to keep them patient. Listen to ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ and let us know in the comments if you like it. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Exciting! A video of Jawan director Atlee confirming Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay’s collaboration for the next film went viral; Says ‘ I'm writing it…’

 

