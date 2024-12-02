Wow! Shahid Kapoor Teases Action-packed Thriller "Deva": Reveals Details in Candid Chat

MUMBAI: In a recent Instagram Live session brimming with excitement and anticipation, actor Shahid Kapoor offered fans a tantalizing glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled world of his upcoming action thriller, "Deva." Amidst a flurry of inquiries about his next cinematic venture, Shahid divulged intriguing details about the highly anticipated film, painting a vivid picture of its larger-than-life appeal.

"Deva," helmed by acclaimed director Rosshan Andrrews, promises to be a pulse-pounding spectacle brimming with high-octane action sequences and riveting drama. Shahid Kapoor, donning the mantle of a fierce and resolute cop, teased viewers with glimpses of his character's intense persona, hinting at a roller-coaster ride of emotions and adrenaline-charged confrontations.

Describing the film as "massy" in essence, Shahid Kapoor offered a tantalizing glimpse into the heart-pounding thrills that await audiences, setting the stage for an electrifying cinematic experience. With its release slated for 11th October, "Deva" is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and captivating performances.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, "Deva" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including the versatile Pooja Hegde, adding further depth and allure to its captivating storyline.

While audiences eagerly await the adrenaline rush of "Deva," Shahid Kapoor continues to enthrall with his diverse cinematic ventures. His latest offering, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," in collaboration with Kriti Sanon, promises a whimsical tale of love and intrigue, set to charm audiences in theatres starting February 9th.

As Shahid Kapoor embarks on yet another thrilling cinematic journey, fans can't help but anticipate the riveting spectacle that "Deva" promises to deliver, igniting the silver screen with its pulse-pounding action and unforgettable characters.

