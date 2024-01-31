Wow! Shahid Kapoor's Transformation Journey: From 'Chocolate Boy' to Versatile Actor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, known for his charming 'chocolate boy' image in the early days of his career, recently shared his transformation journey in a candid interview. The actor expressed his discomfort with being labeled solely based on his looks and desired recognition for his acting prowess.

Recalling the early days, especially after the release of "Ishq Vishq," Shahid admitted feeling "extremely bad" about being tagged as a 'chocolate boy.' In his own words, he questioned the meaning of the term and emphasized his identity as an artist who seeks to express more than just visual appeal.

Also Read: Wow! Shahid Kapoor's Cinematic Brilliance: 8 Must-Watch Movies from Romantic Ventures to Intense Dramas

Driven by a desire for a more profound artistic identity, Shahid decided to give himself a makeover. Choosing roles that pushed him out of his comfort zone, he consciously moved away from the rom-com genre to explore diverse characters in films like "Haider," "Kaminey," and "Kabir Singh."

After a hiatus from romantic comedies, Shahid is set to make a lighthearted comeback with "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya." During the trailer launch, he revealed the challenges of finding fresh scripts in the love story genre. The actor expressed his joy in discovering a script that offered something new and exciting in the romantic comedy space.

In the upcoming film, slated to release on February 9, Shahid stars alongside Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia. The breezy romantic comedy promises a delightful cinematic experience, showcasing Shahid Kapoor's versatility beyond the 'chocolate boy' tag.

Also Read: Song Out! The title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will surely get you hooked to it

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18