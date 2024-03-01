Wow! Shehnaaz Gill’s latest post sparks speculations of being in a relationship with Guru Randhawa; Check out the post here!

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a sweet photo of herself with Bollywood's most beloved singer, Guru Randhawa. However, the caption of the photo is drawing attention, leading many to think that the actress is subtly hinting at a romantic involvement with the singer. The new album Sunrise is all about Shehnaaz and Guru's unrequited love tale, and their chemistry has been making quite a stir on the internet.

(Also read: Oh No! Shehnaaz Gill reveals writer's trauma amidst criticism for 'Desi Vibes'; says ‘Don’t take tension’

However, Sana and Guru became close friends during the song's filming, and their outings frequently made news. In Shehnaaz's post, it says, "This is just not a Song, it’s a beautiful feeling that we cherish together .Thank you to one and all, for loving us together… after moonrise, there’s always a Sunrise! #Sunrise. @gururandhawa full video out on 8th jan 2024 …happy new year".

Fans love Shehnaaz Gill and Guru's connection and wonder if something more could be developing between them as they see Gill and Guru collaborate for the second time. And Sana's post suggests they've gone a long way.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence after competing on Bigg Boss 13, and her honesty and innocence contributed to her appeal. People were enamored with her because of her humor and kindness. Fans loved her bond and chemistry with Sidharth Shukla in addition to that. Sana and Sid were the only pair in the house, and even after leaving, they remained together until destiny had its say. Although Shehnaaz Gill has moved on, fans still find it difficult to separate her from the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

(Also read: KYA BAAT HAI! From being a bubbly and girl next-door to being a hottie, Shehnaaz Gill's transformation is jaw-dropping

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife