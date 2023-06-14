Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi’s holiday is all about beautiful scenery and the ocean

These new pictures from the holiday of actress Shivaleeka Oberoi along with her husband Abhishek Pathak is getting viral all over the internet, their holiday is all about great scenery and ocean
SHIVALEEKA OBEROI

MUMBAI : Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space as we all know that the actress got married to Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and right from their wedding pictures to their vacation pictures, the couple has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet. 

As we all know, the couple is having a great time enjoying their vacation at Santorini and these latest pictures of them from their vacation diary are going viral all over the internet. 

As we can see in these pictures actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and her husband Abhishek Pathak are having the best time creating some beautiful memories from their vacation at Santorini and these pictures are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans as we can see their vacation is all about the beautiful scenery and the great ocean.

Indeed they are giving some beautiful couple goals and vacation goals with such beautiful pictures, what are your views on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below. 

