Wow! Shreyas Talpade’s Heart Attack: The actor's family offers a health update; Says ‘He looked at us and smiled today’

On the day the actor had an angioplasty, a hospital source told a well-known news website, “Shreyas sir got admitted to the hospital at 8 pm. The procedure has been successful, and he is doing alright. He should get discharged in three to four days.”
MUMBAI: On Thursday, 47-year-old Shreyas Talpade had a heart attack and had an angioplasty. In a Saturday health update, the actor's family stated that "he's doing better now."

According to Shreyas' family, the surgery went well, and he is recovering nicely. Additionally, they talked about the actor, “looked at us and smiled today morning,” published by a well-known news portal. They revealed that Shreyas is “cheerful” and “will talk to you in a few days time.”

Deepti, Shreyas' wife, praised his fans on social media after that. As she wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.”

Earlier, actor Bobby Deol revealed that Shreyas had a heart attack on Thursday following his return from a shoot. After speaking with Shreyas' wife, Bobby learned that Shreyas’ heart had stopped for ten minutes. He said, “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine.”

