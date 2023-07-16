Wow! Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a white ruffle dress costing Rs. 3.84 Lakhs

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is the quintessential fashionista of Bollywood. She might not have made it big in the box office department of late, but her classy style, choice of outfits and the way she carries even the simplest of clothing with aplomb. Her last film was The Zoya Factor which failed to make a mark.

Sonam has been taunted several times for being a Nepo-kid but she has taken it all with a pinch of salt and proved her critics wrong with brilliant performances in films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja and many more. The Actress has a massive fan following who love to follow her trends and see every post on her social media page. She shared some stunning pictures wearing a white ruffled dress. She captioned it, “ummer ethereal white,for a dance party…Wearing my sisters dress, styled by her.” She kept her look simple without much makeup and jewelry. She paired it with black slipons.

One fan commented, “Gorgeous”, another wrote, “Oh My God!! Just lookkk at you!!” another wrote, “Such a stunning dress and she looks like an angel. Why the black chappal tho”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the OTT movie Blind that also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. She is yet to announce her next project.

Credit-BollywoodHungama



