Wow! Is SRK's Jawan a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s crime thriller universe?

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan, is the current talk of the town. The movie which is directed by Atlee Kumar, which also stars superstar actress Nayanthara in the leading role. The movie will also have actor Vijay Sethupathi in the negative character and amazing cameos played by Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

The movie had made headlines earlier this week, because there were many reports doing rounds that superstar Allu Arjun had already shot for his cameo in the movie. Currently, the reports say that movie Jawan is a part of Lokesh Kanakraj crime thriller universe. Yes, you heard right. The Lokesh Kanakaraj universe of crime thriller which began with movie Kaithi and later went ahead with Vikram starring Kamal Haasan is simply unforgettable. Now, Jawan becomes a part of it as well.

As we know, the upcoming movies of the LCU will be reportedly Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Leo, Rolex spinoff and others. Now, there are many reports suggesting SRK’s Jawan to have a connection with movie Vikram and Leo, which has Thalapathy Vijay in the leads.

Well, there is no confirmation about this news, but if it's true, it is a big news for all Shah Rukh Khan and LCU fans to see the actor in the Universe of Lokesh Kanakraj. Also, we shall look forward to how the character in Jawan will have a connection with Vikram and Leo.

