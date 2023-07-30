Wow! Take a look at how the superstars of Hindi film industry handled Box Office clashes over the years

MUMBAI: Box Office clashes are inevitable. And despite trying their best, comparisons keep happening between films. Bollywood has many films that are coming out in theatres in the second half now.

Also read -WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

There are a lot of films coming up that are going to clash at the box office. One of them being Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 vs Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. Recently, Sunny Deol reacted to the clash between his and Akshay Kumar movie.

The actor mentioned how people will compare it with other films even if it does well. He gave an example of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan. The actor adds, Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo.

Take a look at how actors reacted to the major clashes that took place over the years -

1. When Vikram Vedha was going to clash with Ponniyin Selvan which is a multiple-starrer with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and more celebs in the lead, Hrithik said that he hasn't read the book of PS and for him, it's all about Vikram Vedha.

2. Akshay Kumar was asked about his film Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. The actor said that it is not a clash but just two good movies coming together. He hoped that both films have a good run.

3. Nani had a heartwarming response to Bholaa released on the same day as Dasara. Nani said that when he was first introduced to Hindi films with Makkhi, Ajay Devgn was a part of the launch. And with Dasara, he said Ajay is welcoming his film too. The actor said he would watch Bholaa and then Dasara if in Mumbai.

4. Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar starrer films Varisu and Thunivu released on the same day. Thalapathy wished that his friend's movie worked too. His response won hearts.

5. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan was pretty irked when the makers of Raees announced the Shah Rukh Khan starrer for release on 25th January in 2017. He had reportedly called up Ritesh Sidhwani to express the same. However, Rakesh Roshan did not shift the date. Both films did good business.

Also read - Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol

6. Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 was released on the same day as Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The two films were quite contrasting in genre. But both did well and Akshay and Varun both congratulated each other for getting the crowd to theatres.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





