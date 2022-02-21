Wow! Take a sneak peek into Malaika Arora’s well spent weekend

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora often treats her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her well-spent weekend. The gorgeous actress flaunted her toned body in a sexy bikini and we could not take our eyes off her. In the picture, she donned a multi-colored co-ord set and posed for a stylish picture.

Netizens were left completely in awe of her beauty and showered their love on her posts. Malaika shared a series of posts and shared a sneak peek into her weekend. In another post, she gave a glimpse of her pancake with her pooch featuring in the same frame. In the third picture, she placed cucumber slices on her eyes and was seen relaxing.

On Valentine's Day, the diva shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and captioned it as, “Mine.” In the picture, Malaika was seen hugging Arjun. The lovey-dovey picture of the couple set the internet on fire. Arjun also shared a beautiful picture of them and wrote, 'Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she goes away...'.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 and since then they have been painting the town red with their romantic pictures.

Credit: BollywoodLife