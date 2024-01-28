Wow! Tamannaah Bhatia: The Trailblazing Actress Who Led the First Rs 1000 Crore Indian Film, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

MUMBAI: In the realm of Indian cinema, the Rs 1000 crore club has become a significant milestone, but there was a time when breaching this mark was a monumental achievement. Tamannaah Bhatia, born in 1989, etched her name in history as the leading actress in the groundbreaking film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' directed by SS Rajamouli.

Released in May 2017, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' marked the establishment of the Rs 1000 crore club in Indian cinema. The magnum opus, crafted with an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, swiftly became the most expensive Indian film at the time. In just ten days, it grossed an unprecedented Rs 1,737.68–1,810.60 crore worldwide, setting a new standard for cinematic success.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who portrayed a pivotal role alongside Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, became the first actress to headline a film that crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore milestone. Her contribution to the success of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains a testament to her acting prowess and star power.

Commencing her journey in the entertainment industry in 2005, Tamannaah made her debut in the music video 'Lafzo Mein' from Abhijeet Sawant's album. She ventured into Hindi cinema with 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' and simultaneously entered Telugu with 'Sree' and Tamil with 'Kedi' in 2006.

Tamannaah's illustrious career spans close to two decades, with over 80 films to her credit. As she continues to make waves in the film industry, she is set to grace the screen in the Tamil horror-comedy 'Aranmanai 4' and play a pivotal role in the Hindi action-drama 'Vedaa,' sharing the screen with John Abraham.

The legacy of Tamannaah Bhatia's role in 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' paved the way for subsequent Indian films to enter the Rs 1000 crore club, including 'Dangal,' 'RRR,' 'KGF: Chapter 2,' 'Pathaan,' and 'Jawan.'

Credit: DNA



