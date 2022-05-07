Wow! These pictures of Nora Fatehi are giving major fitness goals

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry, she is one name coming from the Bollywood industry who is not only looked up to for her acting performance but also her dance moves, style statements, and fitness.

Actress Nora Fatehi definitely knows to set social media on fire not only with her amazing dance moves but also with her hot and sizzling pictures. The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress which never fails to impress them.

She is also one of the top names who is looked up to when it comes to fitness. Over time we have seen some amazing pictures and videos of the actress from gym sessions which have indeed given major fitness and workout goals.

Looking at these pictures we won't be wrong in saying that actress Nora Fatehi is one of the fittest divas coming from the Bollywood industry and these pictures reflect the passion and dedication of the actress toward fitness and workout.

No doubt these pictures are not only setting social media on fire but also giving major fitness goals to fans across the globe.

