Wow! THESE popular Hollywood stars are among Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding list, details inside

James Bond star Judi Dench, with whom Ali acted with in Victoria and Abdul, and Gerard Butler, with whom he'll be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Hollywood movie, Kandahar, are among his special guests

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 20:32
MUMBAI: Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally set to take their wedding vows and enter into a lifelong commitment of matrimony. The fag end of this month, September, is expected to kickstart the Ali Fazal Richa Chadha wedding celebrations. Speaking of the guests, Hollywood A-listers, Judi Dench and Gerard Butler have also been invited.

Also Read: Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to ditch ‘No Phone Policy’ at their wedding? Scroll down for details

It's a given that several of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's costars will make it to their wedding guest list. On that note, James Bond star Judi Dench, with whom Ali acted with in Victoria & Abdul, and subsequently formed a close bond off sets, and Gerard Butler, with whom he'll be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Hollywood movie, Kandahar, are among his special guests. As per entertainment news reports, he's also called some important production people from Hollywood.

Also Read: AWW-DORABLE! Celebrated couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to have an Eco-Friendly wedding, details inside

The wedding of the lovely Fukrey couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, is set to take place in Mumbai, in what's expected to be an intimate affair, which should be attended only by close family and a select, few friends, whereas the two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October along with the other celebratory events are expected to be graced by several celebs from Bollywood and other fields.

