Wow! Tiger 3 gets U/A Certification from CBFC with no cuts, Minor alterations in Salman Khan's film

MUMBAI :Tiger 3, the highly awaited film starring Salman Khan, is set to release in the midst of the upcoming festive season, promising further excitement. Under Maneesh Sharma's direction, the film became a crucial component of the huge Spy Universe of Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 kept its visual integrity unaltered after receiving approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The attentive review panel did, however, recommend a few minor alterations to the movie's dialogue.

Notably, "mashroof" was used creatively in place of "bewakoof," and "foolish" was skillfully changed to "busy" in the subtitles. It was also suggested to change the acronym from "RAW" to the more accurate "R&AW." It's interesting to note that the National Anthem is untouched according to the filmmakers' original purpose. Given these small changes, Tiger 3 reached this milestone on October 27 with a U/A certificate.

Salman Khan, reprising his title role, Katrina Kaif as the lead, and Emraan Hashmi as the strong antagonist comprise the ensemble cast of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special cameo appearance in the movie, portraying his renowned Pathaan character, adding even more star power to the already high level of excitement around this action-packed extravaganza.

Tiger 3, the fifth installment in the popular YRF Spy Universe, is expected to enthrall viewers when it opens in theaters on November 12.

