Wow! Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares he ‘Lived and Breathed’ the character Tiger; Says 'I think the Tiger franchise has given audiences a desi spy'

Tiger 3 is now one of the year's biggest blockbusters. According to recent reports, the movie made about Rs 6.50 crore on its second Monday (November 20), bringing its total Indian box office receipts to Rs 225.25 crore net. As a result, Tiger 3 is currently the film with the fourth-highest gross of 2023.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema and is excited to be scripting the next big film, Tiger 3. The YRF Spy Universe movie is expected to become the largest Diwali smash in Hindi cinema history, earning 400 crores worldwide!

Also read: Finally! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first song is out now and you don’t want to miss on this one, check it out

Salman Khan said, “Three Tiger films, three success stories. The Tiger franchise sits dearly in my heart, and I’m glad that it has also found its place in the hearts of the audience. Tiger franchise is one of my most loved and is definitely a legacy brand that will always make my filmography shine brighter.”

He had no idea that his debut Tiger movie would not only launch a successful film franchise but also serve as the foundation for the legendary YRF Spy Universe, which has delivered just hits! He stated, “When I was doing Ek Tha Tiger, I had no idea that we will have a sequel, forget about the fact that we now have a threequel in Tiger 3! It’s now a franchise on its own entertaining audiences worldwide since 2012. The proof of the success of any film or a franchise is in the success story it scripts. I think the Tiger franchise has given audiences a desi spy like no other that people have showered heaps of love on. I have lived and breathed Tiger and I thank everyone for their warmth and appreciation for me and the films.”

Tiger 3 was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, is now going well in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Also read: Awesome! Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses his gratefulness for the positive response to the film’s trailer; Says ‘I have been fortunate to have film’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

credits – News 18
 

