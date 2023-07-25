Wow! Tiger Shroff to play a cop in Singham Again, joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe

According to sources close to the development, Tiger Shroff has come on board to play the character of a cop in Singham Again. It’s a cameo appearance for Tiger Shroff in Singham Again and Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe.
MUMBAI:  Pinkvilla was the first to report that Rohit Shetty is planning India’s biggest cop film, Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. Joining Ajay in the film will be Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi, and Deepika Padukone as a female cop. 

Kareena Kapoor too will be a part of Singham Again playing the role of Devgn’s wife in this mega-budget action thriller. Now, as per reports, it is learnt that the newest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is Tiger Shroff.

According to sources close to the development, Tiger Shroff has come on board to play the character of a cop in Singham Again. It’s a cameo appearance for Tiger Shroff in Singham Again and Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe. 

Much like his Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Tiger Shroff too will have his own distinct identity in the cop universe with traits unique to his own personality, source adds. They also say that Tiger was also offered another cop franchise film, but he decided to go ahead with the Rohit Shetty universe.

Tiger will be joining Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in the first schedule of Singham Again. It’s a schedule of combination dates with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The trio will be shooting by September end/Early October and Tiger Shroff too will be joining them for a short 6 to 7-day period, the source added. Apart from the schedule of combination dates, Tiger will also be shooting for his personality entry sequence in Singham.

He has some solo portions too in Singham Again, which eventually leads to the core conflict. He has allotted 12 days for the shoot and is ready for more as well as and when Rohit Shetty demands. 

This is informed adding further that Singham Again will lead to a solo cop film for Tiger Shroff. The idea is to establish two more cops with Singham Again leading to their own solo franchises – Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. 

The cop universe will now comprise of 5 cops played by Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone, the source concluded.

The fifth film in the Rohit Shetty universe stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone as the cops. Singham again is expected to go on floors in the next 2 months and is slated to hit the big screen during the Independence Day weekend. Singham Again is presently in the pre-production stage and the action prep will begin in August.

