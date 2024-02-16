Wow! Title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is indeed one of the big releases of the Year, ever since the movie was in the making the fans were looking forward to every single detail of the movie and we can them expressing their excitement by sharing bts pictures and posts all over. The movie that has great names like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

For all the fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff here is the big news, the title track of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing on 19th February, yes you heard right, get ready for the tile track of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in just 3 days. Indeed this has grabbed our attention and set the excitement at Friday morning. We are indeed now looking forward to see how the title track has been crafted as the original one is one of the iconic songs of Indian cinema.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

