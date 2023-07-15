WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square

Till now, two songs From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been released; Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, and both have become chartbusters. Well, recently, Tum Kya Mile was showcased at NYC’s Times Square.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 19:44
movie_image: 
Tum Kya Mile still

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is surely creating the right noise. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, and the trailer and the songs of the film have already grabbed everyone’s attention.

Till now, two songs of the film have been released; Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, and both have become chartbusters. Well, recently, Tum Kya Mile was showcased at NYC’s Times Square.

Also Read: WOW! Netizens love ‘What Jhumka’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”

Saregama Global tweeted, “Hum na rahe hum after seeing our song on Times Square and LA. Watch our favourite love song of the season #TumKyaMile today.” Check out the tweet below…


 
Tum Kya Mile is being loved by one and all, and it has become the romantic anthem of the year. Everyone is praising the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the latter’s chiffon saree looks have become the talk of the town.

The trailer promises that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be an entertaining film with the perfect amount of romance, drama, and emotions. The songs have always been the highlight of Karan Johar’s movies, and clearly, that is something happening in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well.

The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and as the pre-release buzz is damn good, one can expect it to do very well at the box office.

Also Read: WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS: Karan Johar says he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 
 

Tum Kya Mile Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi What Jhumka Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Sad! Bhoomi’s advice to Kartik breaks his heart
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa meets Viren at college
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! Adhura director Ananya Banerjee says, “Horror is very largely watched in the comfort of people’s homes”
MUMBAI: The horror series Adhura started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. The series stars Rasika Duggal...
Baalveer 3: Revenge Mode! Baalveer in search for his mother’s killer
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Pulkit’s past becomes the subject of investigation
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Pakhi vouches to strike back as Adhik and Barkha plot against Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Tum Kya Mile still
WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karisma Kapoor
What! Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan felt awkward as he was clicked at the airport, have a look at the video
Alia Bhatt
Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media
KARAN MALHOTRA
Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4
Sunny Singh
Wow! Sunny Singh opens up about his bond with Kartik Aaryan
Sunny Leone talks about her journey
Must read! Sunny Leone talks about her journey in the adult film career
Avneet
Super Sexy! Avneet Kaur raises the temperature as she drops pictures from her vacation