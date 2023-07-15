WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is surely creating the right noise. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, and the trailer and the songs of the film have already grabbed everyone’s attention.

Till now, two songs of the film have been released; Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, and both have become chartbusters. Well, recently, Tum Kya Mile was showcased at NYC’s Times Square.

Saregama Global tweeted, “Hum na rahe hum after seeing our song on Times Square and LA. Watch our favourite love song of the season #TumKyaMile today.” Check out the tweet below…

Hum na rahe hum after seeing our song on Times Square and LA



Watch our favourite love song of the season #TumKyaMile today pic.twitter.com/fVGlvx90cZ — Saregama (@saregamaglobal) July 15, 2023

Tum Kya Mile is being loved by one and all, and it has become the romantic anthem of the year. Everyone is praising the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the latter’s chiffon saree looks have become the talk of the town.

The trailer promises that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be an entertaining film with the perfect amount of romance, drama, and emotions. The songs have always been the highlight of Karan Johar’s movies, and clearly, that is something happening in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well.

The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and as the pre-release buzz is damn good, one can expect it to do very well at the box office.

