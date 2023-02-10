Wow! Vishal Bhardwaj reveals his meeting with Mohanlal on sets in Kerala, rear more

Vishal Bhardwaj, the multi-faceted talent who is best known for the stellar films and soulful music he has made, is now set to return to screens with the upcoming spy thriller Khufiya. The much-awaited project, which is slated to be released on Netflix, marks Bhardwaj's reunion with one of his frequent collaborators, Tabu.
MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj, the multi-faceted talent who is best known for the stellar films and soulful music he has made, is now set to return to screens with the upcoming spy thriller Khufiya. 

The much-awaited project, which is slated to be released on Netflix, marks Bhardwaj's reunion with one of his frequent collaborators, Tabu. 

Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about working with Tabu in some of his notable films in the chat. Interestingly, he also narrated an interesting incident that happened when he met the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on a film set in Kerala.

Vishal Bhardwaj revealed why Tabu never got stereotyped as an actress and stated that it is all about the choices one makes. 

"Tabu, I think is a very very evolved person," stated the filmmaker, who revealed the unknown side of the supremely talented actress, who writes poetry when she is not working.

Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj also revealed that the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is also such a person, who makes some very interesting choices. 

"Once I went to meet Mr. Mohanlal in Kerala for some part I wanted him to play. So, he said 'I'm shooting. Come and spend time with me on set'. I went on the set and spent a whole day with him," recalled the Maqbool director.

"The people who came to meet him - there was a musicologist who came to meet him. Then there was a mathematician. I asked him about this after the pack-up. I never though he will be sitting with a mathematician. He said lovely things: 'You know we (actors) live in our own world, and to evolve, to think beyond who we are I keep this kind of company'. After the pack-up, we had a drink with that musicologist, and Mohanlal was asking him: 'What do you think about Aamir Khan saab'. And he was giving his point of view," narrated Vishal Bhardwaj.

The upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, which is touted to be an out-and-out espionage thriller, is based on Amar Bhushan's novel Escape To Nowhere. 

Tabu is playing the role of Krishna Mehra, a RAW official in the movie, which features a stellar star cast including Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behil, and others in pivotal roles. Khufiya will hit the screens on October 4, 2023.

