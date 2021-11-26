WOW: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Salman Khan to receive an award on his behalf!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both are known names in Bollywood and have gone on to become superstars.

There was a time when both the Khans were best of friends however, overtime, their friendship turned sour and now, they have let bygones be bygones and are there for each other. Salman recently also visited Shah Rukh Khan for his son Aaryan Khan was arrested in a drug related case.

Speaking about a throwback, there was a time when these superstars were so close to each other that once SRK ended up dedicating his award to Bollywood’s Bhai?

So, it was the year 1998 when Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic-drama drama movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released. The classic movie turned out to be such a huge blockbuster in the box office that SRK managed to bag all the leading category awards, not only at one particular award show but also at various other award show. But, what does Salman Khan have to do in this? Well, you’ll find out soon.

Shah Rukh Khan was winning the awards for his lead role in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So, during the show when, Mahima Chaudhary, Kajol, and Sonali Bendre called out SRK’s name for winning another award, Shah Rukh got up, kissed his wife Gauri Khan on the cheeks, and walked up to the stage to receive his award.

The moment he got up on the stage and received his award, the next thing anyone would expect is a thank you speech by the superstar. But, that’s not what took place!

Instead of giving a speech, Shah Rukh called out his best friend Salman and asked him to take the award and give the speech on his behalf. Srk said, “It’s wonderful to get this award, it’s always been wonderful to get all these awards. I’m going to call on stage a gentleman who’s going to thank everyone else on my behalf, because he feels mujhko saare awards milte hain usko nahi milta (I get all the awards and he doesn’t) Mr. Salman Khan!”

CREDIT: Koimoi