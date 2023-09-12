Wow! When Vicky Kaushal referred to his time spent with Katrina Kaif as 'party of two lazy people'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Vicky and Katrina are completing two years of marriage on December 9. Before they treat fans with their mushy anniversary posts, let's look back at the time, when Vicky described what it looks like when both finally get an off day from films.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Vicky and Katrina are completing two years of marriage on December 9. Before they treat fans with their mushy anniversary posts, let's look back at the time, when Vicky described what it looks like when both finally get an off day from films.

Also read -Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Vicky was asked who was the lazy one between him and Katrina. He replied, "If I am not working and if I am at home, I am the lazy one.” He said that Katrina is very disciplined and added, “When we are both at home and we are chilling and we don’t have to go out for work or whatever, then we are both lazy. It’s beautiful, it’s really like a party of two lazy people. But she’s like a monster when she’s required to be disciplined. Like, she’s a monster.”

The Uri actor shared how Katrina is not easy to please as well. “She’s like that when it comes to certain matters, but there are certain matters she’s very picky about. Like when it comes to her food, or when it comes to her clothes. Sometimes, she’s very easy on the clothes, but she has got the taste. She is very peculiar,” he added about his wife.

Vicky and Katrina dated in secret for quite some time and never confirmed their dating rumours. They only made it official when shared their wedding pictures on Instagram for the first time, a day after tying the knot. Vicky and Katrina's wedding was one of the biggest events of the year which was a highly guarded, private affair. They married in a lavish ceremony on December 9 in 2021 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara with the presence of their family members and selected close friends only.

Vicky was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. While the film underperformed, Vicky's performance has been the highlight of the Sam Manekshaw biopic. He will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Also read - What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

Katrina's last release was Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas. It has Vijay Sethupathi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

