WOW!Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film’s success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"

Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film's success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and other Bollywood A-listers attended the success party for Gadar 2 a few days ago.
MUMBAI: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is smashing box office records. The cast and crew of Gadar 2 are overjoyed that the movie has become a hit. Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, and others also appear in the movie.

Pictures from the party had gained popularity. Simrat Kaur has since uploaded photos of herself with SRK and Dharmendra from the party along with a caption describing her fangirl moment.

Simrat Kaur shared a photo of herself and Shah Rukh Khan from the Gadar 2 party on her Instagram account. She is shown giving King Khan a bear embrace, and the happiness on her face is palpable. She posted the image along with the song Ajab Si from the Om Shanti Om movie, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. She stated in her caption that seeing SRK gave her a genuine "ankhon mein teri" experience.

She added caption, “I literally had "Aankhon mein teri Ajab si ajab si adaayein hain" moment yesterday night seeing the king of hearts @iamsrk sir..."Dreams do come true."

Simrat also posted a photo of herself with renowned actor and Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to have met him.

“brightest of brightest star …legend of legends the one and only heartthrob of Indian cinema @aapkadharam I’m so lucky i got chance to meet you sir.”

Take A Look:-

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol were spotted smiling together at the triumph party for Gadar 2. Darr, a 1993 movie in which Sunny and Shah Rukh co-starred, led to rumours that the two had fallen out of communication for a while. It appears that everything is OK between the two, though, and they are once again friends. Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's photo together became viral on the internet.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra were seen posing together in other photos from the party. Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol were photographed posing with SRK and Bobby Deol.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

