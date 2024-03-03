Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam, known for her versatile performances in films like "Vicky Donor" and the recent action-thriller "Article 370," opened up about her career choices and journey in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the actress shared insights into her approach to films and the importance of personal growth in the industry.

Gautam revealed that she often listens to her intuition when choosing projects. She acknowledged the presence of external voices and fears in the industry but emphasized the need to stay true to oneself. She mentioned the importance of remembering that external advice is just a perspective and that it's crucial to focus on one's own desires and aspirations.

Reflecting on her career, Gautam shared that she had to remind herself of her early days in the industry, particularly her debut in "Vicky Donor," to stay true to her vision. Despite the challenges and pressures, she emphasized the need to be comfortable with her choices and focus on what she wants to achieve.

Also Read: Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind

The actress also discussed the evolving nature of her career and the importance of learning from past experiences. She emphasized the value of recognizing what does not align with one's true self and using those experiences as learning opportunities.

Gautam expressed her belief that life is meant to be challenging and that finding enjoyment and motivation in one's work is essential. She emphasized that she would not choose a film solely for the sake of employment, highlighting the importance of staying true to her artistic integrity.

While acknowledging the industry's competitive nature and the need to stay visible, Gautam emphasized that the quality of the work and the impact it has are equally important. She stressed the significance of enjoying the journey and staying true to oneself, even in the face of challenges.

As Yami Gautam continues to evolve as an actress, her approach to films and career choices exemplifies her commitment to authenticity and personal growth in Bollywood.

Also Read: Article 370 weekend predictions - Yami Gautam starrer set to pull off major surprise

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Keywords: Yami Gautam, Bollywood journey, career choices, authenticity, personal growth, Vicky Donor, Article 370, challenges, industry perspective, Tellychakkar, Entertainment.

Credit: Pinkvilla