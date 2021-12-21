Year Ender 2021: Bollywood actors who died due to covid-19 in 2021

MUMBAI: The pandemic hit all across the globe and had an adverse effect, year 2020 has been an unforgettable year for everyone for all the unfortunate reasons, we have seen some major losses of lives and businesses last year. The year 2021 is comparatively better but we have seen many losses of lives in this year also from different parts of the world.

Like any other sector and industry, Bollywood also faced its losses during this pandemic period. We have lost many talented actors during the year 2021 due to the covid-19 complications.

So today we are going to have a look at the list of actors who lost their lives in the year 2021 due to covid-19 complications.

1. Saranya

One of the versatile actors of all time is actress Saranya. Her contribution can never be forgotten in the Malayalam industry. She was part of projects like Chotta Mumbai Chhota Mumbai, Bombay March 12, Thalappavu, and TV serials like Kootukari, Harichandanam, Avakashikal. The actress died due to covid-19 complications at the age of 34 on 10th August. She had tested positive for the virus in the month of May.

2. Abhilasha Patil

Known for her contribution to the Hindi and Marathi industry, actress Abhilasha Patil was one of the finest actresses in the acting industry. Abhilasha Patil is known for her role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release Chhichhore. The actress passed away in her early 40s because of covid-19 issues. The actress also appeared in Hindi films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Good Newwz.

3. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, known for TV shows like Special Ops and Anil Kapoor starrer 24 and films like Page 3, 2 States, Hate Story, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, The Ghazi Attack among others, passed away on May 1 due to Covid-19 complications.

4. Satish Kaul

Actor Satish Kaul who was known for Hindi movies including Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Aunty No 1 and shows like Vikram Aur Betaal, passed away on April 10 due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 74. The actor was also known for playing the role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

5. Kishore Nandlaskar

Another piece of shocking news was of actor Kishore Nandlaskar who was a popular face in Marathi cinema and who had also worked in Hindi movies like Vaastav, Singham, Simmba, and Khakee. The actor died on 20th April due to covid-19 complications.

6. Yusuf Hussain

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain who is known for his projects like “Dhoom 2”, “Raees” and “Road to Sangam” died on 30th October due to COVID-19 at the age of 73.

7. Rinku Singh

Actress Rinku Singh best known for her movie Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann Khuranna died due to covid this year. She was also seen in the movie Hello Charlie, which starred Aadar Jain. The actress passed away on 4th June.

This is the list of Bollywood actors who lost their lives this year due to covid issues.

