Year Ender! Check out the list of best supporting roles of the year 2023

While there are a lot of actors known for playing lead roles, now we are here with a list of actors that won our hearts with their supporting roles.
MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one for all the Hindi movie buffs as we got to see some amazing characters, content and performances. We got to see some really promising debuts and some mind blowing comebacks.

Also read - Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year

By the end of the year we saw some really good action thrillers but even throughout the year, we got to watch a lot of interesting characters that really made a mark in our hearts and minds. Every character contributes to the success of the film, be it a negative character, a positive character, a grey shade, a lead character or even a supporting character.

While there are a lot of actors known for playing lead roles, now we are here with a list of actors that won our hearts with their supporting roles. Take a look at the list below:

Anubhav Singh Bassi – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

This movie by Luv Ranjan was loved by the audiences for its comedy, drama and romance. However, the audience fell madly in love with what Anubhav Singh Bassi brought to the table with his sense of humour. Anubhav played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s friend and there’s no doubt he played it perfectly.

Gajraj Rao – Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is one of the most beautiful love stories this year. The story and the performances by the cast was really appreciated by the audiences. However, Gajraj Rao in a supporting role really stole the audience’s heart by playing Kartik Aaryan’s father.

Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Shabana Azmi is a veteran actress and there’s no doubt that if she is playing a character, it is surely going to be perfect and will add a lot of value to the movie. The movie was by far the most unique movie in Karan Johar’s career that he has made.

Tripti Dimri – Animal

Tripti Dimri was a surprise package in the movie and after watching the movie, Tripti’s fan base expanded on a massive scale, giving her a new tag of ‘Bhabhi number 2’. Tripti really won the audience’s heart with her role.

Vicky Kaushal – Dunki

Dunki, a recently released movie, starring Shahrukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a movie that is loved by SRK fans. However, Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the movie is being highly appreciated and known to be one of the most memorable parts about the movie.

Fatima Sana Sheikh – Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is a movie based on the real life of an army officer named Sam Manekshaw. While Vicky Kaushal is getting all the love for his portrayal as Sam Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also getting a huge amount of love and admiration for her portrayal as Indira Gandhi.

Dharmendra – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

This movie introduced us to a fresh pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The audience surely loved it but Dharmendra also left his mark with his presence and acting skills in the movie. A scene where he kisses Shabana Azmi, really grabbed a lot of attention as it broke a lot of stereotypes and the audience loved it.

Also read - Year Ender! Check out the list of best villains of the year 2023

 

Which is your favourite actor? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

