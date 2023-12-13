Year Ender! Have a look at the actors who became parents in the year 2023

From Gauahar Khan to Sonam Kapoor here are the list of actors who became parents this year
Gauhar

MUMBAI: Over the time, these celebrities have been grabbing the attention of their fans with their day to day activities, we have seen every single piece of news have been the talk of the town, from the marriages to their movies the fans always look forward to the news of these celebrities.

This year we have seen some good marriages and many became parents too. As we are coming towards the end of the year, today let us see the list of actors who became parents this year.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Actress Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are indeed one of the most loved jodis in B Town, indeed they are been looked up to for many couple goals, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad

Actress Swara Bhaskar is indeed less to be seen in movies but she is one of the most loved actresses, the actress as we know got married to social activist Fahad Ahmad, the couple blessed with a baby girl on 23rd September 2023.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Indeed another most loved couple in B Town is Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, the couple Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed Klin Kaara on June 20 2023.

Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita gave birth to a baby boy on July 19 2023, the couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are indeed considered as one of the cutest and most loved ones, the fans were showering all the love for the duo when they heard this news.

Indeed these are names from Indian cinema who have become parents in the year 2023, what are your views on this and which is your favourite couple do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

