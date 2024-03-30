Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Fan Fiction! Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans want the SEQUEL to be

MUMBAI: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had become a sensation at the time of it’s release and even now we see a lot of posts on the internet which are based on the movie, be it a meme or an inspirational post. The movie had a great list of actors in its cast. It featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as leads and Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in supporting roles. It even had a cameo of Rana Daggubati. This Ayan Mukerji movie really did wonders and even now there are people who are either re-watching the movie or experiencing it for the first time.

The fans of the movie have fallen in love with it so deeply that they don’t want the magic to end and have been demanding a sequel. So here we are with some of the fan suggestions about what they would like to see in the sequel of the movie. Check it out:

Roopinder Kaur – I cannot get over this movie. I am an introvert and so I relate with Naina so much. Watching Naina and Bunny’s love story has been an experience for me. I want to see how their love story moves forward. Do they even get married or did something happen later? I do hope for a happy ending but it’s always the chase that makes things interesting.

Elvin D’cruz – First of all, this is a rom-com for me and kudos to the story writers for coming up with a romcom that does not have an airport-chasing scene. Instead, it has an airport scene that would make you cry. Bunny really realized what matters but what if after marriage, it happens once again, he freaks out and realizes that there’s more to his life than to be at one place? Just saying. I think it would be great to see that part.

Ravi Patel – Naina and Bunny’s wedding is something I want to watch. I don’t know if the makers are listening. I really want them to come up with a sequel to show how their married life is going as we know that they are contrasting personalities. After exploring love, I think it would be fun to see them explore parenthood where Bunny can understand his father deeper than before.

Shankar Nagare – I think bunny and Naina’s love story deserves a twist. Sure they get married but what if moving on in life ahead, having kids, they lose interest or freak out and learn to love each other again or fall in love with each other again but this time with a different perspective. Man, this would be awesome.

Rekha Singh – YJHD is a movie that has taught a lot of life lessons in a very smooth and subtle way. I would want the director to continue with this. Like what if they don’t have kids and discover that having kids is not the only way to happiness or togetherness as a couple or becoming a parent is not the go-to level for every relationship. I would love to see them in their old age avatar, traveling together and having adventures, just taking in some young and broke kids under their wings.

Well, these are just some of the concepts that the fans have for the sequel while the directors have not revealed anything about a sequel. Although, it would be interesting to have one. What say?

