Yodha actress Raashii Khanna interested in doing more action films; Says ‘Love to play a character like Anushka Shetty from Baahubali’

MUMBAI : Raashii Khanna, a young actress from India, just had a captivating performance in Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Yodha.' Raashii wishes she had more chances to act on screen, even though she is excited to explore different genres and further her acting career. The versatile powerhouse said she wants to be part of actioners where she gets to "transform through intense physical training and learn some amazing fight choreography."

Raashii's wishlist doesn't stop here as she also wants to play a mythological character on screen. "I would love to play a character like Anushka Shetty from Baahubali," Raashii concluded.

During the trailer launch of this action entertainer which was released this month, Raashii opened up about playing the role of a government official and said, “I have always wanted to be an IAS officer, and I think destiny brought me into cinema. I was very lucky to play this role because I saw that side! I play the role of a government official, who is responsible for negotiations. There was always this intensity on set. While reading the script, they said that you’re the ‘lady Yodha’ on the ground, who’s negotiating and I realized the importance of communication, and how important it is in such situations. So, there is a lot I take away from this film.”

Following the positive reviews for her role as a government official in 'Yodha,' it appears like Raashii is preparing to put on performances that will solidify her status as a rising star. Regarding her career, the multifaceted actress is currently excited about several interesting projects.

The young pan-Indian celebrity will co-star alongside Vikrant Massey in 'TME' and 'The Sabarmati Report.' She is also recognized for her roles in the Telugu movie Telusu Kada and the Tamil film Aranmanai 4. The actress has hinted that Farzi 2 will begin production next year and be released shortly, which has thrilled viewers of the online series.

