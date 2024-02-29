Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer ready to go any lengths to protect his nation

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out

The makers released the first poster of the movie earlier and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

Now the makers have finally released the much awaited trailer of the movie which looks power-packed. Take a look at the trailer below:

According to the trailer, once again we get to see Sidharth Malhotra in a uniform role. This time, a passionate and rebellious Army officer Arun who is ready to avoid rules and go to any lengths only to protect his country. We can see Sidharth Malhotra’s action quotient going a little higher this time. In the trailer we also get to see Officer Arun wants to be like his father and winds up in a passenger flight that gets hijacked by terrorists. The movie will show a suspended officer protect his country.

We can expect some high-level action along with lovely chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Meanwhile, even Disha Patani is seen to be playing an important role and it’ll be interesting to see more her performance in the movie.

Also read -Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.