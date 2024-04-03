Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar

Surely the audience is all hyped about the movie and even during the trailer launch event the cast of Yodha revealed a lot of interesting things while having a conversation with the media. However, things have levelled up and so will the hype for the movie after watching this bts clip from the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 13:10
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer, ready to go to any lengths to protect his nation

Earlier, we got to watch the teaser and trailer of the movie where we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists.

The makers has also released a romantic track from the movie wherein we get to witness the adorable chemistry between Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra.

Surely the audience is all hyped about the movie and even during the trailer launch event the cast of Yodha revealed a lot of interesting things while having a conversation with the media. The fans got to watch some videos from the event on social media.

However, things have levelled up and so will the hype for the movie after watching this bts clip from the movie wherein we get more insight of Sidharth Malhotra’s character and the role that he took on.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, Sidharth Malhotra has really given his best in these action sequences and the fans of the actor are sure to get a treat watching this movie.

Also read - Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 13:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 18: Abhishek Malhan's humourous condition to join the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 helped YouTuber and social media influencer Abhishek Malhan become well-known. Despite being...
Pandya Store SPOILER: Natasha shocked to see Chiku and Bhaven together
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Anupamaa: Shruti is the show's most TORTURED character - check Audience Verdict
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Anupamaa SPOILER: Oh No! Vanraj and Baa will jet off to America to make things challenging for Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer out: Sara Ali Khan wages a secret war against British Raj
MUMBAI: The patriotic movie Ae Watan Mere Watan is a movie that is directed by Karan Johar and has been making...
Anupamaa SPOILER: OMG! Aadhya will emotionally manipulate Anuj to stop going after Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Yodha
Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan continues to go to the gym even after wrapping Chandu Champion! Deets Inside!
Lavina Israni
Lavina Israni is here to slay your hearts with her stunning hot looks
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu REACTS on actress' absence from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Janhvi Kapoor
Anant Ambani pre-wedding gala: Rihanna's reaction to Janhvi Kapoor and her viral 'Zingat' video has our hearts
SRK and Gauri Khan
SRK and Gauri Khan's HEARTFELT dance to 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from Veer Zaara sparks social media a buzz
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children