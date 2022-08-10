"You girls are not doing any movies only workout" netizens trolls Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma

The Sharma sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with the latest gym video
MUMBAI :Over the time Sharma sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet with their sizzling pictures, they are known not only for their acting but also for their sister Bond and with videos which they both keep sharing. They have been blessing the internet feed with many of their fitness and fashion videos.

Having said that his latest video of the Sharma sisters is getting viral all over the internet as they were clicked around the city after their gym session. Many people are praising the actresses for their fitness, where as many people are trolling the actresses for the different reasons.

also read: Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable

As we can see these comments, people are saying that you girls are not doing any work but only gym, whereas many people are saying that if there is no work you have to workout, also few are questioning that  why they are always spotted while gymming why they are not doing movies.

What are your views on these comments coming for the Sharma sisters  do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read : “This is weird and so not at all normal” Netizens reacts on Sussanne Khan as she extends her support to ex husband’s girlfriend Saba Azad

