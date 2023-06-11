Yummy! Food menu at Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha and Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's wedding revealed, take a look

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif who tied the knot last year in December and Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra got married in September this year. The special day was celebrated with much fanfare.
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif who tied the knot last year in December and Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra got married in September this year. The special day was celebrated with much fanfare. 

But for every wedding, of course, they make sure that the food is the best no matter what. The food menu of both the couples seemed to be as extravagant as the wedding itself. Besides, the wedding, the pre-wedding activities were also done beautifully. 

A video is going viral on social media, where a page of FoodInc Catering by Yum Yum Tree has shown a glimpse of dishes they have served during both weddings. Be it kebabs, cotton candy, sushi, dim sums etc. The page wished them both a lifetime of happiness and expressed their immense gratitude that they chose them for their special day.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. 

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur and Rohit Shetty, among others. However, now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Rajasthan's Udaipur at the Leela Palace on September 24. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were among the other guests who attended the wedding. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't join the wedding due to prior commitments. However, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra marked her presence.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

