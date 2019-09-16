News

Zareen Khan speaks about her casting couch experience; reveals how a director wanted to 'rehearse kissing scene'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan, who is known for films like Veer, Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3, spoke about her casting couch experience. She revealed that a director wanted to rehearse kissing scene. 

Talking about one of her experiences, Zareen told Pinkvilla how a director asked her to rehearse a kissing scene. She revealed that the director asked her to "rehearse" a scene with her. "The person is like, 'you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,' and that time I was relatively very new," she recalled. It was then he offered to rehearse a kiss scene. "What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal," she told the director at the time. 

Another person asked Zareen if she would be interested in "being more than friends" and offered that if she says yes, he would "specifically look into the projects you're getting." 

Tags > Zareen Khan, Veer, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, casting couch, Kissing Scene,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
16 Sep 2019 09:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rubina Dilaik to QUIT Colors' Shakti
Rubina Dilaik to QUIT Colors' Shakti | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Sep 2019 08:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit and Sonakshi's fun moments from the sets of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Rohit and Sonakshi's fun moments from the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Aalesha
Aalesha
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

past seven days