Zareen Khan speaks about her casting couch experience; reveals how a director wanted to 'rehearse kissing scene'

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan, who is known for films like Veer, Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3, spoke about her casting couch experience. She revealed that a director wanted to rehearse kissing scene.



Talking about one of her experiences, Zareen told Pinkvilla how a director asked her to rehearse a kissing scene. She revealed that the director asked her to "rehearse" a scene with her. "The person is like, 'you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,' and that time I was relatively very new," she recalled. It was then he offered to rehearse a kiss scene. "What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal," she told the director at the time.



Another person asked Zareen if she would be interested in "being more than friends" and offered that if she says yes, he would "specifically look into the projects you're getting."