Zwigato review! This Kapil Sharma starrer is a victim of poor writing

MUMBAI:Zwigato, which has Kapil Sharma in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The movie, which was premiered at the Bhusan film festival has been the subject of conversation due to the actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, who was all set to be seen in a serious role. Finally, the movie has hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

The movie deals with a family living in Odisha. Their financial condition is not at all good. They are saving every single penny for their living. The head of the family is Manas, which is played by Kapil Sharma, who is a food delivery guy. He is doing every possible thing to make sure to complete his target, so that he can earn more money for small things in life. On the other hand, his wife Prapti, which is played by Shahana Goswami, is struggling with different types of jobs, so that she can contribute in a small way. The couple is living with their two children, along with Manas’s mother. The movie deals with the complications, challenges and the struggle faced by the couple in their work life. How they manage the situation is something shown in the movie.

The screenplay looks dull and the movie is a victim of slow writing. On the other hand, the direction given by Nandita Das is strictly average.

Talking about the performances, we are going to see the comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in a never-seen-before avatar of intense role. Sometimes, it is really difficult to see him play such an intense character, but the actor has given his best and he will definitely touch your heart at many scenes. On the other hand, the take away of the movie has to be actress Shahana Goswami. She has delivered one of a best performance and it was a treat to watch her in this movie. You will get to see special cameos of Gul Panag and Sayani Gupta.

Talking about the positive point of the movie, it has to be the visuals and the raw art shown. That has always been the USP of the movies of Nandita Das. The performance is derived by Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami is a treat to watch, and surely, it is one of the major high points of the movie. Also, there are few scenes, which will definitely touch your heart and shows the real reflection of society.

Talking about the negatives, it has to be the storytelling, which is very slow. There are many scenes which are a little stretched and may look dragged. Some were not at all required and does not add any sort of value, which looks forceful. We can say that it is a good subject, but it could have been handled in a better way.

Having said all that, if you are a Kapil Sharma fan and would want to see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, you can give this movie are try. But unfortunately, this movie will be called as a good content with bad witting and a victim of poor screenplay.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 2.5 for Zwigato.

What are your views on the movie? Do share your reviews in the comments section below.

