WHAT! Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff is still in relationship with Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Disha Patani who was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns has been surfacing headlines owing to her personal life. A couple of days back, reports were abuzz that the actress has reportedly called it quits with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. However, if current reports are to be believed, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani never broke up. The couple is very much together and has been going strong.

A source recently revealed that Disha is spending more time at Tiger’s house with his family. The couple also leaves for the gym together from Tiger’s home.

“Disha visits Tiger’s home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that the couple leaves home together to work out,” a source was saying.

Meanwhile a report earlier stated that because of the commitment issues, Disha Patani decided to call it quits and move on. While the couple didn’t come forward to either confirm or deny the same, another set of reports suggested that Disha decided to break up after Tiger couldn’t commit to the relationship.

Tiger and Disha have been in a rumoured relationship for quite some time. The couple often takes social media by storm every time they post photos together.

Credit: Koimoi