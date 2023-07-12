Bae Suzy & Yang Se-Jong Steamy kiss in their Drama, this scene sets the internet on fire, despite poor reviews for their netflix reviews, while many netizens claim that “I Indeed Held My Breath…”

MUMBAI: South Korean actress Bae Suzy is having the time of her life as her professional career is thriving. The actress is doing back-to-back K-dramas and does not have plans to stop anytime soon. With her variety of dramas, the actress is also not shying away from doing some raunchy scenes and steamy kisses with co-star Yang Se-jong in the drama Doona! has left netizens struggling to catch their breath. As the kiss has gone viral, here’s how netizens are reacting to it.

Bae Suzy, born Bae Su-ji, made her entry into the entertainment industry as part of the group Miss A in 2010. Concurrently pursuing a career in music, she ventured into acting, marking her debut with the television series "Dream High." Subsequently, Suzy has showcased her acting prowess through diverse roles in various shows, solidifying her reputation as a talented and versatile performer.

Bae Suzy recently headlined two shows, "Start-Up" and "Anna." Her most recent venture, "Doona!," has generated mixed reactions among viewers. While some appreciated the storyline of the romantic drama, others were disappointed, not finding it as entertaining as expected. Criticism was directed at the modernized portrayal of intricate relationships in this Netflix K-drama. Despite the divided reviews, one particular kissing scene from the show has become a viral sensation on the internet.

Within the nine-episode drama, the kisses in episodes 4 and 6 have become prominent topics of discussion. Numerous netizens on Twitter have shared and discussed the steamy kissing scenes featuring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong, commending the two actors for their exceptional on-screen chemistry.

One of the users wrote “I’ve watched a lot of kissing scenes, and hands down to this one because I indeed held my breath and felt the atmosphere become warm, and I am stating this not because I love Suzy but because of how these two delivered the love, need, and passion 100%!!!!”

The second user penned in as , “Don’t you just love the way they hug between kisses? The stares, the pauses, and the fact that they’re not rushing? So romantic,” while another commented, “The kiss on the shoulder is sooo smooth and sweet.”

One also wrote, “Finally a good kiss scene.”

For those who don't know d, Doona is a drama that revolves around an attractive and pretty idol named Lee Doo-na, as she has taken an early retirement. As a fellow student moves into the same shared house, he becomes intrigued by her enigmatic life, leading to the blossoming of romance between the two. The series made its debut on Netflix on October 20.

