Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri have officially confirmed their relationship, marking a new couple in K-Town and fulfilling the dreams of fans who enjoyed "Twenty-Five Twenty-One." A netizen humorously comments, "In a parallel universe," adding a playful twis

MUMBAI: 2022’s one of the most popular K-dramas, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, left us with traumatized and heartbroken feelings, as the main lead couple, Baek Yijin (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri), ended up parting ways from each other even though they had an immense amount of love for each other showing that only love isn’t enough to sustain in a relationship. The series might have left us crying, but it seems the actors who played the role are finally officially dating in real life.

Amazed? Yes, even we are also. Scroll down to explore more. It appears that K-town has a new couple grabbing attention, especially following the recent dramatic breakup between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun.

In a different update, the K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One faced criticism from the audience, who believed that the series glorified a relationship between a minor and an adult. However, later on, Kim Tae-ri clarified the situation and even apologized to the audience on behalf of the cast and makers.

Now, coming back to Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri’s relationship rumors. Ever since the actors portray their characters Baek Yijin and Na Hee-do in the series, their massive fanbase and the audience have been shipping and simping about the two to date each other. And a recent viral video shared by aa.pixiee on Instagram shows that the two of them have been officially dating for a while.

Meanwhile many people are at the verge of happiness and cannot believe this can happen, whereas on the other hand people are not willing to accept their relationship because they think it's impossible. One wrote, “If this is true then this will heal our 2521 trauma..”

Another wrote as , “If this is true they could not be together in the drama but IRL they makin it happen,” while another commented, “2521 in parallel universe”

Others pointed out that Nam Joo-hyuk is still in the military, and it’s not possible for the actor to be in a relationship now. “He came back from military service??? Coz idk,” one of them wrote. Another commented, “Bro..he is in the military so who is spreading the rumors??” A fan wrote, “He’s literally in the military”

Years ago, Nam Joo-hyuk had made headlines for his relationship with his "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" co-star Lee Sung Kyung. However, their relationship didn't stand the test of time, and they eventually went their separate ways. A fan mentioned this in a video clip, saying, "Two days ago, I saw he broke up with that actress from Weightlifting Fairy." Another comment expressed a sentiment of disappointment, stating, "No.... I prefer him with Kim Bok Joo, I mean Lee Sung Kyung."

Just to let you guys know there is not yet any confirmed statement from Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk regarding their relationship. But who knows this rumor might give us a fruitful result in the future.

