BIG Update! Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker admitted to hospital, details inside

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Portofino, Italy just a month ago

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 09:01
Travis

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. Details about his condition have not been revealed yet. While it's still unclear as to what happened to Barker, fans have been confused about the drummer's last tweet before hospitalisation which said, "God save me."

Also Read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why Ram has HIRED Priya's sister Sandy in his company even after the bitter past in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Although it has also been noted that the tweet could have been related to his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly since it has been titled the same. The drummer or Kardashian's reps haven't yet released any statements about his health.

Reportedly, the couple first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center for Barker's health issue Barker but the report suggested that the medical staff at West Hills felt the musician needed additional care and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai for the same.

Following Barker's hospitalisation, his daughter Alabam Barker took to Instagram to share. post that said, "Please send your prayers."

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! CID returns; the team reunited to shoot for the series

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Portofino, Italy just a month ago. On the health front, Kardashian herself recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it for the second time. The Poosh founder recently shared tips for recovering from the virus recently on her health and wellness blog where she mentioned how to take vitamins and stay hydrated the entire time.

Credit: Pinkvilla

TellyChakkar Lourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Enema of the State Hotel Diablo In My Head The Rock Show Adam’s Song
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 09:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Don 3 star cast to have THIS popular PORN star, Read tweet
MUMBAI: Just a few days ago we all were left exhilarated after the makers of the Don franchise finally shared the good...
BIG Update! Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker admitted to hospital, details inside
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon....
Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus serial Pandya Store will showcase an interesting twist. Also read -...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Upcoming Drama! Saroj witnesses Kanha and Sayuri’s love, gets irked by it
MUMBAI: The upcoming twist of Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela will show Kanha and Sayuri’s world changing...
Anupamaa: Sad! Vanraj expresses his vulnerabilities with Kavya, talks about a man’s responsibilities
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta REVEALS who is Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a relationship with; Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Recent Stories
kendra_lust
Interesting! Don 3 star cast to have THIS popular PORN star, Read tweet
Latest Video