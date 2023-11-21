BTS ARMY, Get Ready to Dance! Digital Release of 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Alongside Exclusive Concert Versions in the US—Pre-Order Details, Costs, Where to Watch, and More Exciting Deets!

MUMBAI: It is clearly BTS’ world, and we’re living in it. Every new day, we find a new record-breaking report about either the K-pop boy band or the members of the group. The band consists of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V. Now, ARMY, gather here as we are about to break another news that might leave you in a frenzy. BigHit Music is going to release BTS’s Permission To Dance On Stage globally for the fans to enjoy.

Concerned about uncovering the specifics of the concert version? Fear not! Below, you'll discover the pricing details, pre-order instructions, where to catch the event, and additional noteworthy information. Keep scrolling to access all the details.

The upcoming digital release of BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is set to offer a unique experience, featuring live recordings from the Los Angeles and Las Vegas concerts, coupled with exclusive interviews with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. This digital compilation will also include member vlogs and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the band's moments. Fans can expect a captivating showcase of the dynamics recreated at the SoFi Stadium during the November and December 2021 LA concerts, as well as the scheduled April performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

BigHit is unveiling this concert series in three formats—DVD, Blu-ray, and digital code. The digital version promises an extensive runtime of 8 hours, 41 minutes, and 59 seconds (approximately). For those unacquainted, mark your calendars as Permission To Dance On Stage is slated for release on November 27, 2023, in the US. Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of BTS's performances and exclusive content, bringing the essence of these spectacular concerts directly to your screens.

How to pre-order?

Attention, ARMYs! Save the date—starting November 17, in accordance with Korean Standard Time, pre-orders for the digital copy in all three formats will kick off. According to Hindustan Times, the extended director's cut may be priced at $69.08, while the abbreviated version could be available for $63.69. Get ready to secure your copy and delve into the mesmerizing world of BTS with these anticipated releases.

The moment news surfaced on X, fans flooded in with their excitement. One enthusiast exclaimed, "Can't wait to relive the moment," while another shared, "For a moment, I thought I went back to 2021, and all these 2 years were a dream." An ARMY expressed, "Finally!!!!! Can't wait to see the tannies together again."

BTS' Permission to Dance stands as one of the most commercially successful concerts in music history, spanning from October 2021 to April 2022. The event achieved remarkable success, grossing $33.3 million after selling 214,000 tickets. The anticipation among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the opportunity to experience these memorable moments once again.

