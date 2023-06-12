Explore Bae Suzy's dating history, from rumored relationships with Kim Soo Hyun to connections with Lee Min Ho. Here's a rundown of all the linkup rumors and relationships involving the Doona star!

MUMBAI: Bae Suzy is among the most beautiful and talented actresses in South Korea. She is currently making headlines for starring in the Netflix K-drama Doona!, which has received mixed reviews from the audience. While the drama revolves around the hardships of modern relationships, we cannot stop thinking about the actress’s real-life romances and link-ups. From Lee Min Ho to Lee Dong Wook, here’s the Start-Up star’s every romantic encounter and link-up.

Suzy made her entry into the entertainment industry as a singer and a member of the girl band Miss A in 2010. While still a teenager, she expanded her career by venturing into acting and marked her debut with the 2011 television series "Dream High."

Now, let’s dive into Bae Suzy’s dating history.

Kim Soo Hyun

Suzy and Kim Soo Hyun acted together in the 2011 drama "Dream High," sparking dating rumors. However, in 2013, Suzy explained that the rumors about her being in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun were due to their close friendship. She emphasized that they had stayed in touch for a long time since their drama was aired.

Also Read- Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

Sung Joon

In 2013 there was this rumor that bae Suzy and Sung Joon were spotted dining together. But both of their agencies clarified that the rumors were false and even Sung Joon himself in an interview denied the rumors. The actor also mentioned how badly he was criticized for the rumor as Suzy's popularity was much more. When he was asked about whether he was really dating Doona the actress he clearly denied on the spot.

Lee Min Ho

Bae Suzy was involved in a highly discussed relationship with K-drama star Lee Min Ho. Following the emergence of dating rumors in 2015, Suzy's agency, JYP Entertainment, officially confirmed the relationship. The couple was open about their romance, discussing it publicly. Unfortunately, despite three years of what seemed to be a happy relationship, things didn't work out, and in 2017, JYP Entertainment confirmed their breakup.

Lee Dong Wook

Bae Suzy had considered Lee Dong Wook her ideal type since 2012, as she openly admitted. However, dating rumors between them surfaced in March 2018 when an outlet confirmed their relationship. Dong Wook's agency at the time also verified that the two met at a private gathering and connected well. Despite the significant 13-year age gap, fans were most intrigued by their relationship. It was reported that Lee Dong Wook was drawn to the down-to-earth nature of the "While You Were Sleeping" star. Unfortunately, their romance was brief, and by May, the two had parted ways.

Also Read- Jennifer Lawrence feels people may be offended by her film 'No Hard Feelings'

Credit goes to Koimoi.



