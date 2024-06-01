Heartbreaking! Christian Oliver's wife finally talks about losing her 'beloved family members', including her husband and two daughters

Cobra 11 fame Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash on January 4. Following their tragic death, Christian's wife, Jessica Klepser, has opened up on losing her “beloved family members.”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 22:25
Christian

MUMBAI: Cobra 11 fame Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash on January 4. Following their tragic death, Christian's wife, Jessica Klepser, has opened up on losing her “beloved family members.” 

Also read -RIP! Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash into the Caribbean Sea

Klepser shared an emotional statement on Instagram on Friday, a day after her husband and two daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, encountered the fatal accident.

In the emotional statement, shared on January 5, the pilates instructor recalled the horrific accident that claimed the lives of her husband and daughters. She explained in detail how, at the time, they were returning from a vacation in the Caribbean.

The statement shared by “Jessica Klepser and family” via Wundabar Pilates' Instagram page began, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.”

“Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive,” the statement continues.

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances,” it adds.

“Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

The statement also highlights the impact they had on their communities before their shocking demise, “The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities.”

“Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

Also read - RIP! Christian Oliver's last Instagram post from the island of the fatal plane crash where he and his daughters lost their lives

“Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” the statement adds.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

Christian Oliver Jessica Klepser Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 22:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Karun comforts Kashvi, calls her 'maa'
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vaibhav plans to take revenge from Kunal and Vandana through Mrunal
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Neeta and Reyansh plan to spoil Jay and Aaradhna's honeymoon
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Curious! Why wasn't Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan spotted at Ira Khan’s wedding? Netizens have this to say
MUMBAI: On the night of Jan 3, Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Many photos...
Heartbreaking! Christian Oliver's wife finally talks about losing her 'beloved family members', including her husband and two daughters
MUMBAI: Cobra 11 fame Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash on January 4. Following their tragic...
Wow! Shraddha Kapoor grooves to 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' at bhabhi Shaza Morani's Godh Bhrai, check out the viral video
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. The actress consistently wows her fans...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Curious! Why wasn't Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan spotted at Ira Khan’s wedding? Netizens have this to say
Latest Video