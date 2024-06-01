Heartbreaking! Christian Oliver's wife finally talks about losing her 'beloved family members', including her husband and two daughters

MUMBAI: Cobra 11 fame Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash on January 4. Following their tragic death, Christian's wife, Jessica Klepser, has opened up on losing her “beloved family members.”

Klepser shared an emotional statement on Instagram on Friday, a day after her husband and two daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, encountered the fatal accident.

In the emotional statement, shared on January 5, the pilates instructor recalled the horrific accident that claimed the lives of her husband and daughters. She explained in detail how, at the time, they were returning from a vacation in the Caribbean.

The statement shared by “Jessica Klepser and family” via Wundabar Pilates' Instagram page began, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.”

“Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive,” the statement continues.

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances,” it adds.

“Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

The statement also highlights the impact they had on their communities before their shocking demise, “The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities.”

“Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

“Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” the statement adds.

